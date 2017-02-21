Feb 21 Kamada Ltd:

* Kamada Ltd - announced a collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital

* Kamada Ltd - a collaboration to conduct a proof of concept study evaluating potential benefit of co's liquid Alpha-1 antitrypsin on liver preservation

* Kamada - purpose of study is to evaluate effect of Kamada's liquid AAT on graft quality and viability, assess graft for markers of IRI caused to liver