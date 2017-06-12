BRIEF-Commercial Metals Q3 earnings per share $0.34
* Commercial Metals Company reports third quarter fiscal 2017 earnings per share of $0.34
June 12 Kamada Ltd
* Kamada receives additional milestone payment under Glassia exclusive supply and distribution agreement with Shire
* Kamada Ltd - announced receipt of an undisclosed additional milestone payment under supply and distribution agreement with shire for Glassia
* Kamada Ltd - milestone payment was triggered by shire achieving a sales milestone for Glassia in U.S.
* Kamada Ltd - recently shipped all of proprietary products-related revenues, totaling approximately $11.5 million, which were previously delayed from Q1
* Kamada Ltd - as detailed by Kamada in its Q1 financial results, revenues from shipment were shifted from Q1 and will be recorded in Q2
* IGT awarded seven-year contract with the West Virginia Lottery to provide lottery system, terminals, communications network, and ongoing services