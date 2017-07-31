FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kaman Q2 earnings per share $0.48
July 31, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 9 hours ago

BRIEF-Kaman Q2 earnings per share $0.48

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Kaman Corp:

* Kaman reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kaman Corp - ‍maintaining our guidance related to aerospace for full year​

* Kaman Corp qtrly revenue $449 million versus $470.6 mln‍​

* Kaman - ‍raising outlook for operating margin in range of 5.0 pct to 5.3 pct for 2017​

* Kaman sees 2017 distribution sales of $1,100.0 million to $1,125.0 million

* Kaman sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $35.0 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $469.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kaman sees 2017 cash flows from operations in range of $105.0 million to $135.0 million

* Kaman sees 2017 free cash flow in range of $70.0 million to $100.0 million

* Kaman sees 2017 distribution operating margins of 5.0 pct to 5.3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

