BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
April 4 Kaman Corp:
* Kaman receives orders for two additional k-max® aircraft
* Kaman Aerosystems says rotak helicopter services of anchorage, Alaska has placed orders for two k-max helicopters with deliveries expected in 2018
* Kaman Aerosystems - deliveries of new production k-max helicopters are expected to begin this spring
* Kaman Aerosystems - delivery of first two k-max helicopters is slated for a customer in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chief Jay Clayton is expected to name Steven Peikin, a partner from his former law firm, to help lead enforcement at the agency, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.