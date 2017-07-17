FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kaman signs multi-year IX H-60 cockpit contract with Sikorsky
#Regulatory News
July 17, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Kaman signs multi-year IX H-60 cockpit contract with Sikorsky

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Kaman Corp

* Kaman signs multi-year IX H-60 cockpit contract with Sikorsky

* Kaman Corp says new agreement extends Sikorsky H-60 relationship to 2022

* Kaman - entered into new multi-year contract with Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Co, which outlines pricing & conditions for manufacture of H-60 cockpits

* Kaman - Under agreement, co to continue manufacturing UH-60m Black Hawk, HH-60M MEDEVAC model cockpits for Sikorsky at co's Jacksonville, Florida, facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

