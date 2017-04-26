April 26 KAMBI GROUP PLC

* REVENUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 14.2 (13.3) MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2017, AN INCREASE OF 7%

* OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) FOR Q1 OF 2017 WAS EUR 1.4 (2.0) MILLION, WITH A MARGIN OF 10% (15%)