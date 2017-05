April 18 Kamux Suomi Oy (IPO-KAMUX.HE)

* KAMUX IS PLANNING AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING AND LISTING ON THE MAIN MARKET OF NASDAQ HELSINKI

* IPO IS EXPECTED TO CONSIST OF BOTH PRIMARY OFFERING BY COMPANY AND SECONDARY OFFERING BY CERTAIN SHAREHOLDERS OF COMPANY

* AIM IS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY EUR 20 MILLION OF NEW EQUITY IN A PRIMARY OFFERING

* CERTAIN INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS HAVE, EACH INDIVIDUALLY, COMMITTED TO SUBSCRIBE TO SHARES AT FINAL SUBSCRIPTION PRICE

* COMBINED COMMITMENT OF CORNERSTONE INVESTORS AMOUNTS TO EUR 60 MILLION

* CORNERSTONE INVESTORS ARE ELO MUTUAL PENSION INSURANCE COMPANY, SWEDBANK ROBUR FONDER AB, ETERA MUTUAL PENSION INSURANCE COMPANY AND FONDITA FUND MANAGEMENT COMPANY LTD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)