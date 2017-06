May 24 KAMUX OYJ:

* DOES NOT PROVIDE A SHORT TERM OUTLOOK

* IN MEDIUM TERM, COMPANY'S TARGETS ARE TO INCREASE REVENUE TO AT LEAST EUR 700 MILLION IN 2019

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 109.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 97.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 3.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TARGET IS OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 4-5% IN 2019 AND AT LEAST 5% IN LONG TERM