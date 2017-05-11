May 11 (Reuters) -

* REG-KAMUX OYJ: THE IPO OF KAMUX CORPORATION HAS BEEN OVERSUBSCRIBED AND THE FINAL SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS EUR 7.20 PER SHARE

* KAMUX OYJ - THE COMPANY WILL RECEIVE GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 20.5 MILLION FROM THE OFFERING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)