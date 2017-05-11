BRIEF-New Ray Medicine International Holding says Lee Chik Yuet retired as executive director
June 20 New Ray Medicine International Holding Ltd
May 11 (Reuters) -
* REG-KAMUX OYJ: THE IPO OF KAMUX CORPORATION HAS BEEN OVERSUBSCRIBED AND THE FINAL SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS EUR 7.20 PER SHARE
* KAMUX OYJ - THE COMPANY WILL RECEIVE GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 20.5 MILLION FROM THE OFFERING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 20 British supermarket chain Tesco Plc said on Tuesday a computer glitch had resulted in the cancellation of many home deliveries and disrupted services nationwide.