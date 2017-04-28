BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
April 28 Kancelaria Prawna Inkaso WEC SA:
* FY 2016 net profit 550,888 zlotys ($142,832) versus 428,214 zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 revenue 5.6 million zlotys versus 5.3 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8569 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives