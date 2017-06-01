BRIEF-Durect completes enrollment in persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
June 1 KANCERA AB
* RIGHTS ISSUE OF ABOUT SEK 23.7 MILLION WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVER-SUBSCRIBED
* OVER-SUBSCRIPTION RATE WAS 161 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kamada announces withdrawal of European Marketing Authorization application for inhaled ALPHA-1 antitrypsin for treatment of ALPHA-1 antitrypsin deficiency disease