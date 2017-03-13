March 13 Kandi Technologies Group Inc

* Kandi technologies-identified areas in financials for years ended dec 31, 2015,2014, first 3 qtrs for fy ended dec 31, 2016 that require adjustment

* Kandi technologies group inc says concluded that company's previously issued financial statements should no longer be relied upon- sec filing

* Kandi technologies group inc- reassessing its internal controls over its financial reporting and compliance programs - sec filing

* Kandi technologies group inc - restatements will have no effect on net income of company as reported in previously issued financial statements

* Kandi technologies group inc - company dismissed awc and engaged bdo china shu lun pan certified public accountants llp