March 13 Kandi Technologies Group Inc
* Kandi technologies-identified areas in financials for
years ended dec 31, 2015,2014, first 3 qtrs for fy ended dec 31,
2016 that require adjustment
* Kandi technologies group inc says concluded that company's
previously issued financial statements should no longer be
relied upon- sec filing
* Kandi technologies group inc- reassessing its internal
controls over its financial reporting and compliance programs -
sec filing
* Kandi technologies group inc - restatements will have no
effect on net income of company as reported in previously issued
financial statements
* Kandi technologies group inc - company dismissed awc and
engaged bdo china shu lun pan certified public accountants llp
