March 16 Kandi Technologies Group Inc:

* Kandi Technologies reports full year 2016 financial results

* Kandi Technologies Group Inc - total revenues were $129.5 million in 2016, a decrease of 35.6% from total revenues of $201.1 million in 2015.

* FY GAAP loss per share $0.14

* FY adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.10

* Kandi Technologies Group Inc - EV parts sales decreased by 38.8% to $120.1 million in 2016, compared with EV parts sales of $196.1 million in 2015.

* Kandi Technologies Group Inc - in Q4 2016, JV company sold 2,764 EV products.