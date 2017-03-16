Lenovo's struggling mobile business sets sites on high-end market
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
March 16 Kandi Technologies Group Inc:
* Kandi Technologies reports full year 2016 financial results
* Kandi Technologies Group Inc - total revenues were $129.5 million in 2016, a decrease of 35.6% from total revenues of $201.1 million in 2015.
* FY GAAP loss per share $0.14
* FY adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.10
* Kandi Technologies Group Inc - EV parts sales decreased by 38.8% to $120.1 million in 2016, compared with EV parts sales of $196.1 million in 2015.
* Kandi Technologies Group Inc - in Q4 2016, JV company sold 2,764 EV products. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.