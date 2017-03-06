Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
ZURICH, May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
March 6 Kane Biotech Inc
* Kane biotech inc- terms of agreement are confidential between parties and further financial details are not disclosed
* Kane biotech inc - has entered into exclusive license and distribution agreement with dechra veterinary products llc, unit of dechra pharmaceuticals
* Kane biotech- to receive upfront payment upon signing along with series of potential payments to combined maximum of usd $2.0 million
* Kane biotech inc - will receive an ongoing royalty on net sales of its products by dechra in north america Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
HONG KONG, May 29 China's Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd on Monday said shareholder Shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co Ltd would sell an 18 percent stake in supermarket chain operator to a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.