UPDATE 1-ProSiebenSat.1 sells online travel agency Etraveli to CVC
* Says to continue review of travel business (Adds further details on ProSieben travel business, 2018 targets)
May 10Kanematsu Electronics Ltd
* Says it files a lawsuit against Works Applications Co.,Ltd., claiming compensation of 1.43 billion yen for damages
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/h46t72
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says to continue review of travel business (Adds further details on ProSieben travel business, 2018 targets)
* TARGETEVERYONE HAS ESTABLISHED ITSELF THROUGH A LICENSING AND PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT IN PORTUGAL