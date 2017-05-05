BRIEF-Fairfax sells its remaining position in Tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says that it has sold, through its subsidiaries, 14.2 million common shares of tembec inc.
May 5 New York & Company Inc:
* Kanen Wealth Management LLC responds to New York & Company Inc's press release regarding 13D filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BENGALURU, June 20 Gold edged higher on Tuesday after hitting near five-week lows in the previous session when the dollar rose as an influential Federal Reserve official reaffirmed the central bank's hawkish stance. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,243.90 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT, after it hit a fresh near five-week low of $1,242.61 during the session. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell 0.1 percent to $1,245.10 per