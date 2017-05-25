BRIEF-French state bank CDC ups stake to hold 12.2 pct of PSA capital -AMF
* Caisse des Depots holds 12.2 pct of the share capital of PSA, having raised its stake via share purchases, according to an AMF regulatory filing
May 25 Kang Yong Electric Pcl
* Fy net profit 1.34 billion baht versus 841. 9 million baht
* Kang yong electric pcl - fy revenue 9.06 billion baht versus 8.81 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FUNCOM AND BEARDED DRAGON ARE COOPERATING ON NEW GAME TITLE