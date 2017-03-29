March 29 Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
:
* Says its Hong Kong-based unit will invest C$1 million to
set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Toronto named
Kangmei(Toronto) Health Technology Co Ltd, which will be engaged
in R&D and selling business of American ginseng and other health
foods
* Says its health unit will invest 100 million yuan to set
up a wholly owned subsidiary in Guangzhou, which will be engaged
in logistics warehousing and smart pharmacy business
* Says its information unit will invest 50 million yuan to
set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Shenzhen, which will be
engaged in factoring business
