March 29 Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says its Hong Kong-based unit will invest C$1 million to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Toronto named Kangmei(Toronto) Health Technology Co Ltd, which will be engaged in R&D and selling business of American ginseng and other health foods

* Says its health unit will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Guangzhou, which will be engaged in logistics warehousing and smart pharmacy business

* Says its information unit will invest 50 million yuan to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Shenzhen, which will be engaged in factoring business

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Vwdl2E; goo.gl/Ddgdlq; goo.gl/Y1eh28

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)