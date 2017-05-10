May 10 Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder plans to increase stake by no more than 2 percent in the company for up to 500 million yuan ($72.45 million) within next 12 months

* Says Vice Chairwoman Xu Dongjin plans to increase stake in the company for up to 500 million yuan within next 12 months

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qSA4vJ

