BRIEF-Assura announces proposed issue of new ordinary shares
* Proposed placing, by way of accelerated bookbuild, of up to 164 million shares of 10 pence each in co, representing up to 9.9 pct of co's share capital
May 10 Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder plans to increase stake by no more than 2 percent in the company for up to 500 million yuan ($72.45 million) within next 12 months
* Says Vice Chairwoman Xu Dongjin plans to increase stake in the company for up to 500 million yuan within next 12 months
* CERENIS THERAPEUTICS: BPIFRANCE SUPPORTS THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF CER-209 IN NAFLD /NASH WITH A €0.75 MILLION PAYMENT FOR INNOVATION