* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
June 1 Kangyue Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it received U.S. patent for four channel variable cross-section turbine
* Patent number is US9494111B2 and valid for 20 years
LOS ANGELES, June 22 The parent of Burger King and Tim Hortons on Thursday vowed to cut the use of antibiotics in its chicken supply, joining other major fast-food chain operators in the battle against the rise of dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as superbugs.