BRIEF-Harper Hygienics Q1 net result swings to loss of 6.2 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Feb 22 Kangyue Technology Co Ltd:
* Says it to pay a cash dividend of 0.1 yuan (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders as 2016 dividend
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2GXLCT
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan