BRIEF-Berjaya Sports Toto says qtrly net profit 72.5 mln rgt
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt
May 15 Kanmonkai Co Ltd
* Says it starts to discuss transition to holding company structure, effective Oct. 1
* Says it will set up three split preparatory companies in early July, to take over catering business and FC business
* Say other details remain to be decided later
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/oIMDkL
WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Trade Representative said on Tuesday it was reviewing trade benefits to Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) after a complaint over a ban on imports of used clothing into the East African market.