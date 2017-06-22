June 22 Kanmonkai Co Ltd

* Says it will set up a JV with Shanghai-based firm in Shanghai, which is engaged in investment, asset management and consulting, in October

* The JV will be engaged in operation of its brand restaurants and development of the franchise

* Says Shanghai-based firm and the co will hold a 80 percent stake and a 20 percent stake in the JV respectively

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/jk3eFb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)