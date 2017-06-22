Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 22 Kanmonkai Co Ltd
* Says it will set up a JV with Shanghai-based firm in Shanghai, which is engaged in investment, asset management and consulting, in October
* The JV will be engaged in operation of its brand restaurants and development of the franchise
* Says Shanghai-based firm and the co will hold a 80 percent stake and a 20 percent stake in the JV respectively
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/jk3eFb
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.