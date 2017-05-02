May 2 Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd

* March quarter net profit 1.16 billion rupees

* March quarter net sales 10.60 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for march-quarter profit was 1.08 billion rupees

* Net profit in march quarter last year was 6.19 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 9.91 billion rupees

* Recommended special dividend of 0.50 rupees per share

* Recommended normal dividend of 2.50 rupees per share