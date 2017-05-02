BRIEF-India's Genus Paper & Boards March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 26.9 million rupees versus profit 11.2 million rupees year ago
May 2 Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
* March quarter net profit 1.16 billion rupees
* March quarter net sales 10.60 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for march-quarter profit was 1.08 billion rupees
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 6.19 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 9.91 billion rupees
* Recommended special dividend of 0.50 rupees per share
* Recommended normal dividend of 2.50 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 677.3 million rupees versus profit 193.8 million rupees year ago