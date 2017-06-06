June 6 Nikkei:

* Kansai Paint Co Ltd plans to invest as much as 9 billion yen ($82.3 million) to build two factories in India - Nikkei

* Kansai Paint's plans call for 3.5 billion yen plant in Punjab to debut by end of 2018 - Nikkei

* Kansai Paint's India plans call for a 5.5 billion yen factory in Andhra Pradesh beginning production as early as 2020 - Nikkei

* Kansai Paint's Punjab, Andhra Pradesh facilities will lift its Indian output for construction paint to 340,000 tons - Nikkei