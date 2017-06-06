US STOCKS-Futures flat as oil prices remain under pressure
June 22 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as oil edged up from multi-month lows but prices remained under pressure.
June 6 Nikkei:
* Kansai Paint Co Ltd plans to invest as much as 9 billion yen ($82.3 million) to build two factories in India - Nikkei
* Kansai Paint's plans call for 3.5 billion yen plant in Punjab to debut by end of 2018 - Nikkei
* Kansai Paint's India plans call for a 5.5 billion yen factory in Andhra Pradesh beginning production as early as 2020 - Nikkei
* Kansai Paint's Punjab, Andhra Pradesh facilities will lift its Indian output for construction paint to 340,000 tons - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2qTQVv1) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 22 India's central bank on Thursday reconstituted a panel to oversee restructuring of troubled loans, as it strives to cut more than $150 billion of bad debt banks in Asia's third-largest economy have accumulated over the past years. Pradeep Kumar, a former vigilance chief, was named chairman of the five-member panel, which has three former bank chief executives and a leading corporate sector executive among its members.