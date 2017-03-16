March 16 Kansas City Southern

* Kansas city issues statement regarding mexican economic competition commission preliminary report on effective competition in market for interconnection services

* Kansas city -commission concludes conditions of effective competition lacking in market of trackage rights in rail networks operated by co's unit, certain others

* Kansas city southern says no remedy, sanction, penalty or other alteration of rights of kcsm is imposed by preliminary report

* Kansas city southern - preliminary conclusions have no impact on unit kcsm's current business and operations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: