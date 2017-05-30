May 30 Kansas City Southern:
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on
board
* Kansas City Southern - new directors bring board to 12
members, of which 11 are independent
* Mitch Krebs, Lydia Beebe, Janet Kennedy and Henry Maier
have been elected to Kansas City Southern board of directors
* Kansas City Southern - Janet Kennedy is president of
Microsoft Canada, a subsidiary of Microsoft Corporation
* Mitchell J. Krebs is current president and chief executive
officer of Coeur Mining, Inc
* Kansas City Southern - Maier is president and chief
executive officer of Fedex Ground, a subsidiary of Fedex Corp
* Lydia I. Beebe joins board after serving in various
executive roles at Chevron Corporation
