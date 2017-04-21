April 21 Kansas City Southern:
* Kansas City Southern reports record first quarter
revenues, carloads, operating income, operating ratio and
earnings per share
* Q1 earnings per share $1.38
* Q1 revenue $610 million versus I/B/E/S view $593.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.17
* Qtrly overall carload volumes were 541 thousand, 6% higher
compared to Q1 2016
* Kansas City Southern - record Q1 operating ratio of 65.4%,
a 1.2 point improvement over Q1 2016
* Kansas City Southern - Q1 2017 revenues increased in four
commodity groups, led by a 64% increase in energy and a 25%
increase in automotive
