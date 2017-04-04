BRIEF-ESW Capital reports 8.08 pct passive stake in Brightcove
ESW Capital LLC reports 8.08 percent passive stake in brightcove inc as of may 18, 2017 - sec filing
April 4 Kansas City Southern:
Says CEO Patrick Ottensmeyer's 2016 total compensation $5.9 million versus $3.1 million in 2015
Beigene ltd- files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing