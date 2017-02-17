Feb 17 KAP Beteiligungs AG:

* FY EBIT amounted to 18.0 million euros (2015: 12.0 million euros), which is 50 pct higher than in the previous year

* FY earnings before income taxes amounted to 20.6 million euros (2015: 10.8 million euros)

* FY earnings adjusted for special income rose by 46 pct from 8.8 million euros to 12.9 million euros

* Is also planning an increase in sales and improvement in profitability in current financial year

* Planning an increase in sales and a renewed improvement in profitability in FY 2017. Result should at least be in the vicinity of the 2016 result, only this time without special income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)