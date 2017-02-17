Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 KAP Beteiligungs AG:
* FY EBIT amounted to 18.0 million euros (2015: 12.0 million euros), which is 50 pct higher than in the previous year
* FY earnings before income taxes amounted to 20.6 million euros (2015: 10.8 million euros)
* FY earnings adjusted for special income rose by 46 pct from 8.8 million euros to 12.9 million euros
* Is also planning an increase in sales and improvement in profitability in current financial year
* Planning an increase in sales and a renewed improvement in profitability in FY 2017. Result should at least be in the vicinity of the 2016 result, only this time without special income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 29 Egypt's cabinet approved raising the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($398) a year from 6,500 pounds, Deputy Finance Minister for fiscal policies, Amr al-Munir told a news conference on Monday.