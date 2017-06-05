June 5 Kapstone Paper And Packaging Corp:

* Kapstone Paper And Packaging Corp - entered into amendment no. 3 to receivables purchase agreement dated as of june 2, 2017 - sec filing

* Kapstone Paper And Packaging- pursuant to amendment, facility termination date' under receivables purchase agreement extended from june 6, 2017 to june 1, 2018

* Kapstone Paper And Packaging-pursuant to amendment, aggregate commitment' of purchasers under receivables purchase agreement increased from $275 million to $325 million Source text - bit.ly/2rXU6Gj Further company coverage: