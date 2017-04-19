BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 19 KAR Auction Services Inc:
* KAR acquires Drivin to bolster data analytic capabilities and strengthen leading remarketing platform
* KAR Auction Services Inc - deal was a $43 million stock purchase transaction
* KAR Auction Services Inc- company will also retain chicago location and key members of Drivin leadership team
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results