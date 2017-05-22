May 22 Kar Auction Services Inc
* Kar Auction Services announces pricing and upsizing of
debt financing
* Has priced its previously announced offering of 5.125 pct
senior notes due 2025
* Size of offering has been increased from $800 million to
$950 million.
* Intends to use net proceeds from notes offering to repay
portion of existing term loans outstanding under senior secured
credit facilities
* Expects to increase revolving commitments under senior
secured credit facilities from $300 million to $350 million
* Notes are expected to be issued at an issue price of 100
pct
