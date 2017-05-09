BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 9 Kar Auction Services Inc
* Kar Auction Services seeks to refinance and reprice existing debt
* Kar Auction Services Inc - Seeking to refinance and reprice its existing term loans under its senior secured credit facilities
* Kar Auction Services - Intends to issue senior notes to refinance a portion of term loans and reprice remainder of term loans that are not refinanced
* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering