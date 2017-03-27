BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 27 Karel Elektronik:
* Wins tender contract for 21.0 million lira ($5.85 million) plus VAT from ASELSANNET Elektronik
* The contract is for infrastructure construction, installation and maintenance / repair works of urban safety management system and installation license plate recognition system
* The main hardware products will be provided by Aselsannet and the above contract price is mainly for infrastructure, installation and service items
($1 = 3.5924 liras)
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing