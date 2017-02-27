BRIEF-India's Bhartiya International March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 22.3 million rupees versus 20.2 million rupees year ago
Feb 27 Karmarts Pcl:
* FY total revenues of 1.45 billion baht versus 1.20 billion baht
* FY profit attributable to equity holders of 263.8 million baht versus 209.7 million baht
Source text (bit.ly/2m2eL8v)
Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 22.3 million rupees versus 20.2 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 15 million rupees versus profit 11 million rupees year ago