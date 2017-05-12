BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant offers senior secured second lien notes
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Announces offering of its senior secured second lien notes
May 12 Karmarts Pcl
* Qtrly net profit 80 million baht versus 68.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, June 20 Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, the company said on Tuesday.