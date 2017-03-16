UPDATE 2-Swedish art gallery satire "The Square" wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
March 16 Karnalyte Resources Inc
* Karnalyte resources inc. Releases financial results for the year ended 2016 and announces plans for q1 and q2 2017
* Board has approved an annual budget for 2017 of approximately $4.85 million for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
WASHINGTON, May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.