Aug 2 (Reuters) - Karnataka Bank Ltd

* Says Karnataka Bank rationalizes savings bank interest rate

* Says for daily balances in SB accounts above 10 million rupees, interest rate is revised to 5 percent from 4 percent PA

* Says for daily balances in SB accounts from above INR 100,000 to 5 million rupees, interest rate is revised to 3.5 percent from 4 percent PA