Pamplona Capital to take Parexel private in $5 bln deal
June 20 Parexel International Corp said it would be taken private in a deal valued at about $5 billion, including debt, by private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management LLP.
May 11 Karo Pharma AB:
* Says AGM approved an extraordinary dividend of SEK 0.22 per share in addition to ordinary dividend of SEK 0.28 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 A drug developed by Novartis to treat vision loss in people over 65 does not need to be injected as frequently as a rival medicine from Regeneron to be effective, clinical trials showed on Tuesday.