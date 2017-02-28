WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Karo Pharma Ab
* Says net sales amounted to MSEK 347.3 (69.1), whereof Q4 MSEK 96.5 (57.4)
* Says EBITDA was MSEK 51.7 (-71.7), whereof Q4 MSEK 28.9 (-22.3)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.