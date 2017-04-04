April 4 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc :

* Karyopharm reports interim Phase 2b SADAL data at the 2017 American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting

* 28.6% overall response rate demonstrated with a median duration of greater than seven months

* Top-line data from SADAL study expected in mid-2018

* Should data confirm current results, plan to apply for accelerated approval for treatment of relapsed / refractory DLBCL

* Amending SADAL study protocol to become single-arm study focusing solely on single-agent selinexor dosed at 60mg twice weekly

* SADAL study being amended to reduce 14-week treatment-free period to 8 weeks in patients who achieved at least PR on most recent therapy

* Company plans to enroll up to an additional 90 patients to new 60mg single-arm cohort

* Patients who were refractory or did not achieve at least a PR on their prior therapy in SADAL study to continue 14-week treatment-free period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: