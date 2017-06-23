June 23 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc:
* Karyopharm reports updated Phase 2b SADAL data for
Selinexor in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at the 2017 European
Hematology Association Annual Meeting
* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc says with additional
responders, median duration of response remains greater than 7
months
* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - top-line data from SADAL
study expected in second half of 2018
* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - updated Phase 2b SADAL data
in relapsed or refractory DLBCL
* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - observed responses continue
to be durable, with a median DOR of greater than 7 months,
including prolonged complete responses
* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - 60mg dose continues to be
well tolerated with a low incidence of grade 3 or greater
adverse events
* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - 60mg treatment arm is
enrolling on track, and look forward to reporting top-line data
from SADAL study in second half of 2018
