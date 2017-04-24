BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc:
* Karyopharm Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc says commencing a registered underwritten public offering of $40 million in shares of its common stock
* Karyopharm Therapeutics - intends to use proceeds of offering in part to support continued clinical development of selinexor in multiple myeloma
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results