BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc:
* Karyopharm Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Karyopharm Therapeutics -pricing of a registered underwritten public offering of 3.9 million shares of common stock at price to public of $10.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.