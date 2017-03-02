March 2 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc:

* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - study will not reach statistically significant improvement in primary endpoint

* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - Karyopharm and DSMB agreed that patients would be permitted to continue on selinexor ARM or PC ARM, as applicable

* Karyopharm - plans to continue clinical development of selinexor in aml through investigator sponsored trials in multiple combination regimens

* Karyopharm - announced results of interim analysis of phase 2 sopra study evaluating single agent selinexor in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia