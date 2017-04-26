BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 Kas Bank NV:
* Q1 operating income increased to 28.3 million euros ($30.97 million) (Q1 2016: 26.4 million euros)
* Q1 net result 5.1 million euros versus 0.8 million euros year ago
* Capital ratio and liquidity ratio remain stable at a high level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: