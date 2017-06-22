Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 22 Kasai Kogyo Co Ltd
* Says it plans to establish a Slovakia-based wholly owned unit named KASAI SLOVAKIA s.r.o. in September
* Says the new unit will be capitalized at 10 million euros (1.25 billion yen)
* Says the new unit will be engaged in production and sales of automobile interior components
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ptXhfC
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.