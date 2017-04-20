SE Asia Stocks-Soft as OPEC-led supply cut extension disappoints

By Christina Martin May 26 Southeast Asian shares ended flat to lower on Friday tracking weakness in Asian peers after an OPEC-led decision to extend output cut fell short of expectations, triggering a sell-off in energy stocks. At Thursday's meeting in Vienna, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and some non-OPEC producers agreed to extend a pledge to cut production to March 2018 but investors had expected a longer and/or deeper supply cut. Oil pric