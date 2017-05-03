BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Katanga Mining Ltd
* Katanga Mining announces 2017 first quarter production results and date for release of 2017 first quarter financial results
* Katanga Mining - on Sept 11, 2015, co announced decision to suspend processing of copper, cobalt during construction phase of whole ore leach project
* Katanga Mining Ltd - for processing due to plant shutdown, there was no copper or cobalt metal produced for sale in Q1 2017
* Suspension of processing on whole ore leach project continued through Q1 of 2017
* Katanga Mining - whole ore leach prject production is not expected to resume until it is commissioned, which is expected to commence in Q4 2017
* Q1 waste mined 7.5 million tonnes versus 1.1 million tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results